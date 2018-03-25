Bigelow Tea Kicks Off National Public Health Week with Presentation at Stratford Library

#STRATFORD, CT– To celebrate National Public Health Week, the Stratford Health Department has partnered with the Stratford Library and Bigelow Tea to host The History and Health Benefits of Tea. Representatives from Bigelow will engage the audience in a rich discussion about the origins of tea, it’s powerful health benefits, and the many options available to consumers. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 3rd from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stratford Library, located at 2203 Main Street.

National Public Health Week occurs the first week of April each year and highlights the powerful role public health plays in disease prevention and health promotion. This year’s theme, Healthiest Nation 2030: Changing our Future Together, hopes to engage individuals, families, and communities in actively spreading the message of health to create the healthiest nation.

Space is limited for this event. Those interested in attending must register at bigelowtea.eventbrite.com. Registration will close after March 26th, 2018. For questions regarding the event contact the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090.