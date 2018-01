4:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses told me two masked men entered the Sunshine Deli #2 located at 1615 Park Avenue and threw gasoline onto the paper aisle and setting it on fire. The witnesses said that citizens began throwing buckets of water onto the fire until firefighters arrived. The fire marshal was quickly on scene and detectives were called to investigate the possibility of arson. The health inspector was also called to the scene.