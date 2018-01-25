Governor Defends New Haven Mayor On Dreamers

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman released the following statements regarding President Donald Trump’s attack on New Haven Mayor Toni Harp:

Governor Malloy said, “It’s disturbing but not surprising that President Trump – just so he could spread dishonest and hateful rhetoric against immigrants – decided to attack a strong leader who stood up to his backwards policies. I am proud to stand with Mayor Harp. Unlike this president, she is a brilliant and thoughtful leader who stands for the values that make Connecticut strong. Our state will continue to push for diversity and inclusion, despite the president’s attempts to sow division and racial resentment.”

Lt. Governor Wyman said, “We stand behind Mayor Harp and her leadership in New Haven. President Trump’s reckless and false assertions about immigrants don’t represent Connecticut’s values. We are proud to support diversity in our communities, our workplaces, and our schools. It makes us a stronger state, and it puts us on the right side of history.”’

