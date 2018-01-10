Governor Postpones Hundreds Of Transportation Projects

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner James P. Redeker today released a full list of projects totaling $4.3 billion that are postponed indefinitely until new revenue is appropriated for the Special Transportation Fund (STF). The Governor made clear that his administration will announce detailed proposals this month that, if adopted by the General Assembly, would bring the projects back online.

The STF finances the state’s transportation system, including the operating costs of the CTDOT and all of the services it provides. Last month, Governor Malloy reiterated and increased his warnings on the solvency of the fund following the release of a report showing that without prompt action, the STF will be in deficit by fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1, 2018.

Download the list of CTDOT projects now postponed indefinitely http://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Press-Room/20180110-CTDOT-Projects-Postponed-Indefinitely.pdf?la=enhere

Hundreds of projects across the state, such as critical improvements to the I-91/Route 15 interchange on the Charter Oak Bridge, the replacement of the Waterbury Mixmaster, and the widening of I-95 from Bridgeport to Stamford, are postponed indefinitely, or until resources are identified to allow projects to continue. Even routine highway maintenance and transportation aid to cities and towns are seriously jeopardized.

“If Connecticut does not take the necessary action to allow us to restart these vital projects, not only will it put the state’s infrastructure into a further state of disrepair, it will hurt our economy,” Governor Malloy said. “If we want to compete in the 21st century economy, we need a transportation system that works for people and businesses, and we need to invest in transit-oriented development to build the communities where people and businesses want to be. I want to be very clear – this is preventable, but it requires immediate action. The legislature must act this year to avoid potentially devastating setbacks to our transportation system.”

“This isn’t a problem that can be punted until future years. Connecticut needs immediate action,” Commissioner Redeker said. “As Governor Malloy noted last month, the solvency of the Special Transportation Fund is in doubt without new revenues. In real terms, that means we need to postpone indefinitely important projects today.”

“The cupboard is bare. Without a dedicated, stable stream of revenue to the Special Transportation Fund, our infrastructure will continue to rot and decay,” State Representative Tony Guerrera, co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, said. “We sit at the precipice of a transportation tragedy that can be avoided by investing in roads and bridges. We must act immediately in the 2018 legislative session and institute tolls or another revenue stream to avert the oncoming crisis.”

The Governor will be releasing his recommendations to ensure the solvency of the STF in advance of the 2018 legislative session.

