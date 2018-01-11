Stratford News: Hand Grenade Found

Stratford News: A hand grenade was found today at 80 Garfield Avenue in Stratford. Officers responded to the waste management facility and found what appeared to be a hand grenade. The State Police Bomb Squad responded and disarmed the explosive and removed it from the area. The grenade appeared to be from World War 1 or 2 and was apparently discarded with garbage that ended up at the facility. Employees alerted officers to its presence. The scene was cleared without incident.

(Stratford Police Press Release)

