Westport News: Whole Foods Fire

#Westport CT– Last night, Westport Firefighters was dispatched to a report of a kitchen fire at Whole Foods Market at 7:04 PM. Four Engine Companies, one Truck Company and the Command Car were on the initial dispatch. Additionally, one Engine from Norwalk Fire was sent to the scene.

Arriving firefighters found the store to be occupied and had the building evacuated. The source of the fire was found to be improperly stored combustibles on top of a pizza oven. The fire activated the kitchen hood system extinguishing agent, extinguishing any fire in the ductwork. Store employees extinguished the remaining burning combustibles prior to the Fire departments arrival. Firefighters secured the utilities to the oven and laddered the building to check for fire extension and found none. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office responded along with the health department. The store was closed after the fire for cleanup and should be open for business tomorrow. The last Westport Fire unit cleared at 8:42 PM

(Westport Fire Department Press Release)