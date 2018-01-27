TRUMBULL POLICE OFFICERS AWARDED FOR THEIR LIFE-SAVING EFFORTS

#Trumbull CT–Six Trumbull Police Officers have been the presented with the “Life Saving” award during a recent ceremony conducted by Trumbull EMS. The six officers were recognized for providing critical medical intervention as First Responders, after being dispatched to four (4) separate medical emergencies last year.

In each of the four (4) incidents, an individual had suffered a serious medical condition and had gone into cardiac arrest, where both the heart and breathing had stopped. The officers performed CPR and utilized the portable AED, all in attempts to restart the patients’ hearts. With the assistance and continuing care of ambulance crews from Trumbull EMS and transport to local hospitals, all four (4) patients survived the events and were later discharged from the hospital.

Trumbull EMS Director Joseph Laucella, who presented the awards, credited the quick response and life-saving interventions of those involved, and added, “We are grateful for the hard-working, professional and caring First Responders and thank them for their dedication to our community.” Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo commended the officers and noted, “The value of the first responder program cannot be overstated. This is highlighted by the unprecedented number of four lives saved last year.”

The recipients included the following officers, along with the date of the medical emergency call:

Officer Kyle Siljamaki May 5, 2017

Officer Jack Moramarco July 26, 2017

Officer Robert Lee September 5, 2017

Officer Quinn Gagstetter September 5, 2017

Officer Thomas Dzurenda October 2, 2017

Officer Joseph Dzurenda October 2, 2017

Trumbull Police officers serve as First Responders to all serious medical emergencies and carry medical kits, AEDs, and Narcan, the antidote for opioid overdose victims. This program works in partnership with Trumbull EMS.

This press release was made possible by: