UPDATE: It is with a heavy heart I report that the man has passed away. The driver of the car fled on foot.

8:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Prayers are needed for a man pinned after being hit at the intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street. Firefighters worked feverishly to free the man from under the car. Firefighters traveled with the man in the ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital continuing CPR on the man. Expect the area to be closed for the accident investigation.