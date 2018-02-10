Bridgeport News: Our Legacy…Our Lives Celebration

#Bridgeport CT–On Thursday, February 8th the City of Bridgeport celebrated Black History Month at the Margaret Morton Government Center at 999 Broad Street with Our Legacy, Our Lives. The community came together to celebrate lives that had a positive impact in the community. The city also celebrated living legends in the town with proclamations to Reverend Ina Anderson, Julian Braxton, Deputy Fire Chief Lance Edwards, State Senator Edwin “Ed” Gomes, Pastor Mary Green, Judge William Holden, Laurayne Farrar James, Retired Fire Lieutenant Craig Kelly, Reverend Mary McBride-Lee, State Senator Marilyn Moore, City Councilman Ernest Newton, and Charles “Charlie” Tisdale.