Fairfield News: Health and Fitness Expo

#Fairfield CT–First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced today that the Town of Fairfield, in partnership with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, will hold a Health and Fitness Expo at Fairfield University’s RecPlex on Sunday, March 11th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, now in its fourth year, brings together informational lectures, demonstrations, plus a wide variety of exhibitors concerning health, fitness, wellness and medical issues to attendees both young and old, including baby boomers. The event is free and open to the public and will be held, rain or shine, at the brand-new, state-of-the-art RecPlex at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road. Attendees can park in the brand-new parking garage directly across from the RecPlex for free. Food trucks will be on site throughout the day to serve attendees beverages and food items of their choice. What’s New This Year: Expanded variety of exhibitors providing services for people of all ages (kids-seniors) Fitness demo classes: Spin, Yoga, Zumba, Self-defense, Boot camp, etc. (free and open for public participation) Fun Run for Kids: Managed by soundRUNNER Children’s programs, face painting and activities (Simon Says) Drug Take Back Program: Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield Cares Community Coalition Therapy and Comfort Dogs Virtual Dementia Tour Experience Free Screenings: Glucose, blood pressure, skin cancer face screening Expanded education lectures: 8 sessions covering medical, fitness, nutrition, and senior topics All day, hands-only CPR & AED training in main arena “The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is so appreciative to have the Town be a co-sponsor of this event this year. The Chamber would also like to acknowledge and thank Fairfield University for providing its state-of-the-art RecPlex as the venue,” states Chamber President Beverly Balaz. “This stunning and beautifully designed building is the perfect venue to host such an important educational exposition,” Ms. Balaz added. Collins Medical Equipment, which celebrated its 85th anniversary two years ago, is taking a lead role not only as the primary event sponsor, but helping to carefully organize and create an event that will be both informative and educational. Additional sponsors include AFC Urgent Care and the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging. “The Town is very happy to be part of the 2018 Health & Fitness Expo,” says Mark Barnhart, Director of Community and Economic Development. “This Expo is an important way for people to learn about the growing number of health-related products and services available for the whole family.” “Fairfield is a very active town,” stated First Selectman Mike Tetreau. “With parks, bike paths and hiking trails, plus five beaches for swimming and boating, we like to promote and encourage wellness for people of all ages and abilities. Residents and visitors alike will find an array of exercise and fitness-related businesses in Fairfield ready to help people attain their health and fitness goals.” Event information is updated daily on the Chamber’s website and its Facebook Event Page for the most current exhibitor listings, lecture series, demos and activities. Volunteers are also needed. For more information regarding the Expo, please contact Krista@FairfieldCTChamber.com or (203-255-1011) or go to the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce website, www.FairfieldCTChamber.com. Organizations and businesses in Fairfield and in surrounding towns seeking to participate are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce to make their vendor reservations. Event: 2018 Fairfield Health & Fitness Exposition Date: Sunday, March 11th Time: 11:00am – 4:00PM Location: Fairfield University RecPlex, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.

