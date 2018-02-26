Westport News: Failure to Pay or Plead

#Westport CT– On 02/17/2018 at approximately 1:00am, an officer observed a vehicle traveling on Post Rd East with darkly tinted windows and an expired registration. A motor vehicle stop was conducted in the area of 1385 Post Rd East. During the motor vehicle stop, officers determined that two passengers of the vehicle had active warrants for their arrest. One passenger, identified as Jeffrey Garcia, 22, of Bridgeport, had an outstanding warrant from the Fairfield Police Department. Another passenger, identified as Frankie Figueroa, 22, of Bridgeport, had two outstanding warrants; one from the Newtown Police Department and the other from the Mashantucket Tribal Police. Garcia was taken into custody and charged with 51-164r Failure to Pay or Plead. He was released after posting $150 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 02/27/2018. Figueroa was arrested and charged with 51-164r Failure to Pay or Plead for the warrant originating from the Mashantucket Tribal Police. He was released after posting $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Court on 02/26/2018. Figueroa was additionally charged with 51-164r Failure to Pay or Plead for the warrant originating out of Newtown and released after posting $150 bond. He is scheduled in appear in Danbury Court for that charge on 02/27/2018.

