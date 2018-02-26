Westport News: Using a Vessel Without Permission

#Westport CT–On 08/27/17, officers responded to the docks behind 575 Riverside Avenue on a report of a stolen boat. Officers learned that the victim’s boat had been stolen at approximately 4:00am and returned at approximately 5:00am, according to the boat’s GPS. The boat had been taken down the Saugatuck River and out into Long Island Sound by Compo Beach before being returned. The victim found his boat partially uncovered and observed damage to the hull. While waiting for police, the victim observed a male, later identified as Patrick Gillis, pull up alongside his boat in another. Gillis exited his boat and began to replace the cover on the victim’s boat. Gillis left the scene after being told by the victim that police were on the way. Further investigation revealed Gillis was in the same locations as the victim’s boat during the time frame it was missing. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Gillis and was granted by a judge. On 02/17/18,

Gillis turned himself in at police headquarters on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-119b Using a Vessel Without Permission, 53a-126b Criminal Trover 2nd and 53a-115 Criminal Mischief 1 st . He was released after posting $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 02/27/2018.

