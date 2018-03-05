Bridgeport News: Fire Rips Through Old Boys And Girls Club

#Bridgeport CT– Just before 11pm Sunday night a person driving by the Boys and Girls Club at 555 Madison Avenue called 911 to report heavy smoke and visible flame coming from the second floor window of the building. When firefighters arrived they confirmed the report and immediately began searching the vacant building for anyone inside (like homeless people making it their home). Primary and secondary found no one inside the building. Three fire hoses were used as well as two ladder trucks were used to battle the blaze. Within an hour firefighters reported that they had the fire under control and that they were chasing “hot spots”. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries.