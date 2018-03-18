Norwalk News: Drug Arrest

#Norwalk CT– On March 13, 2018, members of the Special Services Division and the Detective Bureau conducted a joint operation within the City of Norwalk. Detective Brendan Collins had previously secured an arrest warrant for Andre Roberts. This stemmed from an investigation into a home invasion that occurred on November 23, 2018 at 7 Midwood Road. At the time of the home invasion Roberts was a resident of 7 Midwood Road. During the investigation into the home invasion, Detectives located and seized 700 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, $9,000 cash and numerous Ziploc plastic bags consistent with those used to package marijuana for sale. These items were seized from Andre Roberts’s room. Subsequently, Officer David Geismar of the Special Services Division conducted a lengthy investigation into Roberts’s drug dealing within Norwalk. Multiple controlled purchases of marijuana were conducted from Roberts. As a result of the investigation, search warrants were issued for Roberts, his vehicle and his residence at 515 West Avenue. During the joint operation, investigators arrested Roberts outside of 515 West Avenue. At the time, he was in possession of 1.12 pounds of marijuana packaged in thirty-five individual bags for street sale and cash. A subsequent search of Roberts’ vehicle and apartment yielded marijuana wax, vape pens used to ingest the wax, marijuana edibles and additional cash. Roberts also had a stun gun in his vehicle. A total of $897 was seized. Arrested: ANDRE ROBERTS, date of birth 03/26/1997 of 515 West Avenue Norwalk Charges from Detective Bureau Arrest Warrant: Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell, Sale of Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy Bond: $25,000

(Norwalk Press Release)