Westport Fire Warns Of Upcoming Storm

Strong Costal Storm Forecasted to Impact Area this Friday March 2nd 2018 A Costal Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area for Friday Morning to Saturday Evening. Minor to moderate flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1.5 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront should expect some flooding. There is currently low to moderate confidence on the magnitude of coastal flooding Friday Night, but potential remains for minor coastal flooding. Moderate confidence continues in potential for minor to locally moderate coastal flooding during the times of high tide Saturday. The magnitude of the coastal flooding Friday Night into Saturday is dependent on track and intensity of the storm. With the current forecast for Minor to Locally Moderate Coastal Flooding Expected Friday Morning the Westport Fire Department encourages Westport residents and business to be prepared for possible flooding in areas prone to minor coastal flooding. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the region with gusts forecasted for the area to be 45-55 mph. Strongest winds Friday afternoon through Friday night capable of downing trees and power lines may cause power outages. There is also a Flood Watch in effect for Friday and Saturday with 2 to 3 inches of rain forecasted with localized higher amounts. The Westport Emergency Management Team continues to monitor the forecast and are in contact with the National Weather Service and The Connecticut Department of Emergency Management Homeland Security. Information and forecasts available from The National Weather Service https://www.weather.gov/okx/ Additional updates will also be posted on the Westport Fire Department Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/westportctfire