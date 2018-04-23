Bridgeport News: 1 Dead In Motorcycle Crash

#Bridgeport CT– Police say that just before 7pm Sunday, the motorcycle was traveling south on Park Avenue when it collided with a white sedan that was slowly turning onto Park Avenue. The motorcycle collided with the car throwing the driver and passenger. The driver of the motorcycle, Danillo Andrade, 31, remains in the hospital from bleeding on the brain and a fractured wrist. His passenger Miranda Elienai died from serious head injuries. The driver of the car was identified Tremaine Wilson of New Haven. No charges have been filed and police continue to investigate.