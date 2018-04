5:05pm–#Bridgeport CT- Heavy black smoke was seen over the East End from an attic fire at 449 Newfield Avenue. Firefighters were challenged to get in the attic as there was no front stairway to the attic. The firefighters had to go up the stairs from one apartment through a hallway and then up to the attic. Everyone made it out safely, one person suffered smoke inhalation. Red Cross is on the way to help those who live there.