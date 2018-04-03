Fairfield News: Stolen Vehicle & Other Charges

#Fairfield CT–On 4/3/2018, at 12:04 AM, a Southport resident reported observing a suspicious white Lexus in the area of the Southport Ridge. Several occupants of the car were walking the neighborhood and trying to open the doors of parked cars in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found several vehicles had been entered, but the suspects were not found. Moments later, Westport police reported they were pursuing a white Lexus, stolen from Trumbull. The stolen Lexus crashed in Norwalk and all 4 occupants (two adults and 2 Juveniles) were taken into custody and turned over to the Fairfield Police. Arrested: Maya Jeter (DOB 12/4/1998), Olive Street, Bridgeport, 5 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th Degree, 5 counts of Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3 rd Degree. Arrested: Christopher Mulkern ( DOB 10/26/1999) of Hollister Street, Stratford, 5 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6 th Degree, 5 counts of Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd . Burglary 3 rd Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree. 2 Juveniles were also arrested for 5 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th Degree, 5 counts of Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3 rd Degree. Burglary 3 rd Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree. One of the juveniles was also charged with Larceny 1 st Degree for the theft of the Lexus. The juveniles were turned over to their parents. Jeter and Mulkern are scheduled to appear in court on 4/14/2018.

