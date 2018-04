9:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Tonight’s gas station robbery was once again at the Stratfield Mobil at 1271 Stratfield Road. The station was robbed on March 26th. Star Fuels at Jennings and Black Rock Turnpike was robbed on March 25th and on February 11th. Police said the suspect, a male displayed a knife and matched the previous robber’s description.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637).