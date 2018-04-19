Governor Hails Passage Of Tuition For “Dreamers”

HARTFORD, CT– Governor Dannel P. Malloy is commending the Connecticut State Senate for the bipartisan, 30-5 vote this afternoon to adopt legislation that will allow undocumented students attending Connecticut public colleges and universities the opportunity to qualify for the state’s system of financial aid, which they already pay into through their existing tuition.

“In Connecticut, we pride ourselves on not only our commitment to education but also our history of compassion, fairness, and equality,” Governor Malloy said. “The bottom line of this legislation is not controversial – it allows students who are already attending our colleges and universities and already paying into our financial aid system with the ability to access that very system for which they are currently ineligible through no fault of their own. We are talking about young people whose dream is to work here and contribute to our state’s economy and cultural fabric. Connecticut’s workforce is second-to-none, and by increasing access to post-secondary education we are telling employers and businesses across our globe that we have the workforce to fill the jobs of tomorrow. I thank the leaders on both sides of the aisle in the Senate for passing this bill today, and I look forward to seeing its approval in the House so that I can sign it into law.”

“I commend the Senate for passing this legislation. Dreamers pay into the financial aid system and should be able to participate – it’s a matter of basic fairness,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “An educated workforce is an important part of attracting business and industry. Making college more affordable for all students should continue to be a priority.”

The legislation is Senate Bill 4, An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status with the Cost of College. It next moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The proposal builds upon a law that Governor Malloy signed in 2011 (and expanded in 2015) granting in-state college tuition rates for the state’s public colleges and universities to undocumented students from Connecticut. The in-state rates are extended only to those who have completed at least two years of high school within the state, where they also must have graduated or earned an equivalent diploma.

When he signed that bill seven years ago, the Governor explained that it was not only a moral issue, but would allow the state to better compete in the global economy by ensuring that Connecticut’s workforce remains among the best educated in the country.

