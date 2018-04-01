Norwalk Police Can Use your Help

#Norwalk CT– On March 24, 2018 at 2:00am, three vehicles were burglarized in the area of Deepwood Lane/ Knollwood Road. All vehicles were unlocked. We remind everyone to lock your vehicles, remove keys/fobs and all valuables. Anyone that can identify the pictured suspect is asked to contact Detective Podgorski at 203-854-3192. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts: Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

(Norwalk Police Press Release)