Norwalk Police Reaccredited

#Norwalk CT–On March 24, 2018, the Norwalk Department of Police Service received its seventh reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (“CALEA”). The award was presented to the Norwalk Department of Police Service at the CALEA Conference in Frisco, Texas. Since its first accreditation in 1995, the Norwalk Department of Police Service has been successfully reaccredited every three years. The Norwalk Department of Police Service is one of a select few police departments to be CALEA accredited and is the largest municipal police department to be CALEA accredited in Connecticut. Chief Kulhawik is very proud of the men and women of the Norwalk Department of Police Service who exemplify such professional excellence. Chief Kulhawik wants to thank Accreditation Manager Lieutenant Melissa Lepore as well as Sergeant Joseph Dinho, who have worked tirelessly to provide the proof of compliance for over four-hundred-eighty CALEA standards required for reaccreditation. CALEA is the gold standard for professional excellence. In simple terms, it means we do our best to serve the community with state of the art policies and practices devoted to customer and community service.

Photo L-R CALEA Chairman Craig Webre, Deputy Chief Gonzalez, Chief Kulhawik, Lieutenant Lepore, Sergeant Dinho and CALEA Executive Director Craig Hartley.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)