Stratford News: Heroin Bust

#Stratford CT–For the past several months, the Stratford Police Narcotics Vice and Intelligence Unit has been conducting a Heroin Investigation within the Town Of Stratford. That During the investigation, Detectives developed a suspect, Garfield Howell D.O.B 01/28/1989 of Stratford as a Heroin Dealer. Detectives also discovered that Howell is a School Bus Driver for WE Transport. During Surveillance, Detectives observed Howell on several occasions, using the School Bus to purchase and deliver Heroin. Detectives from the Stratford Police Narcotics and Vice Unit along with Bridgeport Police Task Force Members executed a Search Warrant at 2318 Barnum Ave in Stratford. During the warrant service Detectives seized approx. 195 grams of Heroin.

Howell was arrested and charged as follows:

(4 Counts)-Sale of Narcotics C.G.S 21a-278(b)

(2 Counts)-Conspiracy to Sell Narcotics 53a-48/21a- 278(b)

Risk of Injury/Minor 53-21(a)

Howell was issued a Court date of 04/18/2018 and was issued a $100,000 Bond which he was unable to post.