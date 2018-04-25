Students Without Legal Status Tuition Passes House

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman applauded the state House of Representatives for the passage today of S.B. 4, An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status With The Cost Of College, in a bipartisan manner. The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support last week. Governor Malloy has requested immediate transmission of the bill and will sign it as soon as possible.

“Dreamers are part of the fabric of this state,” Governor Malloy said. “They have been educated in our public schools, worked in our small businesses – and started small businesses of their own, paid taxes, and served in our military. Yet until now, they have not had access to the very financial aid that they pay into at our colleges and universities. The legislature has rightly taken long overdue action to correct this injustice, and I applaud the members who supported this commonsense legislation. At the same time, President Trump has rescinded protections for Dreamers, and his Republican allies in Congress have refused to take any action. None of this is a substitute for much-needed federal legislation, but Connecticut can and will continue to do everything in our power to stand up for the rights of these residents.”

“Dreamers pay into the financial aid system and should be able to participate – it’s a matter of basic fairness, and it’s an important part of building an educated workforce,”Lt. Governor Wyman said. “We are a nation built by immigrants just like the Dreamers. Men and women who are informed and engaged in our communities, who work hard, and who love this nation. Connecticut proudly ensures these students, young people who have called the U.S. home for most of their lives, have the same opportunity to build a strong future as everyone else.”