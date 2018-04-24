Westport News: Police Make Handgun and Drug Arrest

#Westport, CT)- At approximately 9:00 am on Sunday, April 22nd, an officer conducting stationary radar in the area of 180 Bayberry Lane observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The radar unit indicated the vehicle was traveling at a rate of 63mph in the 25mph zone. As the officer initiated a motor vehicle stop, he smelled a distinct odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The operator was identified as Tony J. Bowens Jr., 23, of Shelton, CT. During the stop, officers learned Bowens had an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd and that his Connecticut pistol permit was revoked. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat and ammunition in the console. Officers also found and seized .06 ounces of marijuana. Bowens was taken into custody and charged with violation of 21a- 279(a) Possession of Marijuana > .5 Ounces, 29-38 Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, 29-32 Failure to Surrender Permit and 29-35 Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He was also issued a misdemeanor summons for violation of 14-219(c)(2) Speeding. Bowens was released after posting $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on May 3, 2018. Additionally, Bowens was charged with 53a-173 Failure to Appear 2 nd for the outstanding arrest warrant out of Fairfield, CT. He was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on May 2, 2018.

(Westport Police Press Release)