Westport Police Awards

#Westport CT–On Wednesday, March 28th , Officers Samuel Sabin and David Scinto were honored by the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut (PCAC) at the Meritorious Dinner held at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange, CT. Officers Sabin and Scinto were presented with awards for meritorious service above and beyond what is normally expected of law enforcement personnel in performance of their duties. They were two of eight officers recognized at the ceremony. Officer Sabin received the Meritorious Service Award for his quick and decisive life-saving actions taken on April 24, 2017 when he rescued an elderly man, who was unable to assist himself, from a burning house without regard for his own peril. Officer Scinto also received a Meritorious Service Award for his actions on February 25, 2017. On that date, Officer Scinto rescued a woman from the icy cold water of the Saugatuck River after locating and utilizing a nearby boat to pull the woman aboard, saving her life. The Westport Police Department would like to congratulate Officers Sabin and Scinto on these distinguished awards and acknowledge the exceptional work they perform every day.