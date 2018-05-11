Bridgeport News: 2 Shot Overnight

11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received calls for shots fired at Union and Stratford Avenue. The clerk said someone fire a shot into the store. Police found a number of bullet holes in the store window and number of shell casings around the corner. A short time later police received a call that a man and a woman arrived at Bridgeport hospital with gunshot wounds. They arrived in a private vehicle. Witnesses told me one person was in the store and the other parked outside the store when they were hit. A number of parked vehicles were also hit.