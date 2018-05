9:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting at Remington and Tudor Street. Witnesses said there as many as twenty shots fired. One person was hit and driven to Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle. There was a significant amount of blood at the scene and a witness at the hospital said there was significant blood at the hospital as well. The condition of the victim is not known at this time. A number of cars were also struck by gunfire.