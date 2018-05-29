Stratford News: Firefighters Battle A Multi-Family Home Fire

12:34am–#Stratford CT– A fire had a significant head start before firefighters arrived at a fire in a three-family home at 361,3 and 5 Canaan Road tonight. Witnesses who attempted to fight the fire with hand-held fire extinguishers said they believe the fire allegedly started from a charcoal grill that was too close to the vinyl siding and spread up the back side of the building. Everyone was able to make it out safely including a family’s cat. Firefighters made significant progress in battling the fire but like the fire on Kelsey

Street in Bridgeport significant black smoke could be seen spewing from the attic. A short time later the evacuation tones sounded to evacuate all firefighters from the structure. They continued with an exterior attack until they got a handle on it. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.