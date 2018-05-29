Fairfield News: Bomb Scare On Mill Plain Road

#Fairfield CT–Just after 11am, a resident in the Mill Plain Road area observed a car pull over, take the plates off the car and flee on foot. When police arrived they found no plates on the car so the ran the vehicle identification number and the numbers did not come back to any particular vehicle. The looked in the glove box for any type of paperwork when the noticed a Tupperware type container with wires or a knob coming out of it. Wires were also seen coming out from under the dashboard. The bomb squad from Stamford was called in. During their first investigation, the found something that raised their suspicions and a second more through searched with additional personnel was conducted. After searching under the hood they gave the all clear signal. A five hundred foot perimeter was set, a couple of homes in the area were evacuated and traffic including the school buses from Ludlow Middle and High school were re-routed. Some staff and patients in Carolton Convalescent Hospital were moved to away from the front of the building.