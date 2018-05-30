Stratford News: Health Department Nails New Campaign

STRATFORD, CT (May 29, 2018): As the weather starts to get nicer and visits to local nail salons become more frequent, the Stratford Health Department is encouraging consumers to make their safety a first priority by learning to identify safe, and unsafe, nail salon practices.

“The goal of this health and safety initiative is to increase consumer awareness of safe salon practices to help minimize risk of illness or infection, while empowering individuals to speak up if they see something not being done.” states Director of Health Andrea Boissevain, “Our sanitarians at the health department work hard to inspect our nail salons, and understandably, cannot be there at all times. We need help from the community to let us know when a violation is occurring and for them to insist on safe practices.”

To help consumers better recognize the health risks seen in salons, the Stratford Health Department is focusing on the four main steps consumers can take to stay safe: washing your hands, throwing out single use items, making sure re-useable equipment is properly cleaned and sanitized, as well as waiting ten minutes for pedicure tubs to be sanitized. Starting on May 29th, individuals can purchase a personal nail salon kit to take to and from the nail salon. Inside these colorful travel kits, consumers will have their own nail file, pumice stone, nail buffer, cuticle cutter/pusher, alcohol swab for cleaning metal instruments, and a wallet-sized card containing the four nail safety steps and contact information. The nail salon kits can be purchased for $15.00 at the Stratford Health Department located at 468 Birdseye Street.

For additional questions, please send us a message at nails@townofstratford.com or call us at (203) 385-4090. Be sure to check out our Facebook page @StratfordHealthDepartmentCT to see our #worththewait nail salon campaign and our nail salon safety tips.

The Stratford Health Department is a nationally-accredited health department located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. It is the mission of the Stratford Health Department to improve the quality of life for our residents through the promotion of health and well-being, the prevention of disease, and by assuring a clean and safe environment.

This press release was made possible by: