Classic Car Show Each Saturday Night At Bill’s Drive-In

#Monroe CT– If you are looking for something fun to do on a Saturday night head up to Bill’s Drive Inn at 431 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe (Route 111) for some good food and a classic car show hosted by the Monroe Street Rodders. I enjoyed the classic burger and fries while my wife enjoyed the chili hot dog. In November, Nico and his family acquired the drive in staying true to the old ways but adding more items to the menu like classic Greek dishes and classic diner menu items as well as breakfast all day. The classic cars are on display Saturdays starting around 4pm and runs to 8pm with an awards show at the end of the night. Oh, save room for their Creamsicle shake! It’s out of this world!