Town of Trumbull Announces Family-Friendly Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green

Trumbull, CT — The Town of Trumbull invites residents and visitors to the annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green & Gazebo—a free, family-friendly celebration featuring seasonal activities, music, and treats. The event will be held Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, rain or shine.
This year’s lineup includes lawn games, pumpkin decorating, and crafts with the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center. Guests can enjoy a Long Hill Fire Dept. Truck Encounter, a photo booth by Kait Snook Art & Design, face painting by Abrakadoodle, and music from DJ Nick Luca, along with refreshments from the Brewberry Café pastry & coffee truck.
Event Details
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Location: Town Hall Green & Gazebo
- Admission: Free • Rain or Shine
Come celebrate the season with neighbors and friends and enjoy a fun, relaxed day on the Green.