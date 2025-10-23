Entertainment Food & Beverage Trumbull

Town of Trumbull Announces Family-Friendly Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 22, 2025

Trumbull, CT — The Town of Trumbull invites residents and visitors to the annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green & Gazebo—a free, family-friendly celebration featuring seasonal activities, music, and treats. The event will be held Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, rain or shine.

This year’s lineup includes lawn games, pumpkin decorating, and crafts with the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center. Guests can enjoy a Long Hill Fire Dept. Truck Encounter, a photo booth by Kait Snook Art & Design, face painting by Abrakadoodle, and music from DJ Nick Luca, along with refreshments from the Brewberry Café pastry & coffee truck.

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Location: Town Hall Green & Gazebo
  • Admission: Free • Rain or Shine

Come celebrate the season with neighbors and friends and enjoy a fun, relaxed day on the Green.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

