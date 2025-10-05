Town of Trumbull Announces Annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green

Trumbull, CT — October 3, 2025 — The Town of Trumbull invites residents and visitors to the annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green & Gazebo—a free, family-friendly celebration featuring games, hands-on activities, music, and seasonal treats. The event is rain or shine and designed for all ages.
Event Details
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
- Location: Town Hall Green & Gazebo
- Admission: Free • Rain or Shine
Activities
- Lawn Games
- Pumpkin Decorating
- Crafts with Trumbull Nature & Arts Center
- Long Hill Fire Dept Truck Encounter
- Photo Booth by Kait Snook Art & Design
- Brewberry Café Pastry & Coffee Truck
- Face Painting by Abrakadoodle
- DJ Nick Luca
Come celebrate the season with neighbors and friends and enjoy a fun, relaxed day on the Green.