Town of Trumbull Announces Annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green

Oct 5, 2025

Trumbull, CT — October 3, 2025 — The Town of Trumbull invites residents and visitors to the annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green & Gazebo—a free, family-friendly celebration featuring games, hands-on activities, music, and seasonal treats. The event is rain or shine and designed for all ages.

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
  • Location: Town Hall Green & Gazebo
  • Admission: Free • Rain or Shine

Activities

  • Lawn Games
  • Pumpkin Decorating
  • Crafts with Trumbull Nature & Arts Center
  • Long Hill Fire Dept Truck Encounter
  • Photo Booth by Kait Snook Art & Design
  • Brewberry Café Pastry & Coffee Truck
  • Face Painting by Abrakadoodle
  • DJ Nick Luca

Come celebrate the season with neighbors and friends and enjoy a fun, relaxed day on the Green.

