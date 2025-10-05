Town of Trumbull Announces Annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green

Trumbull, CT — October 3, 2025 — The Town of Trumbull invites residents and visitors to the annual Fall Festival on the Town Hall Green & Gazebo—a free, family-friendly celebration featuring games, hands-on activities, music, and seasonal treats. The event is rain or shine and designed for all ages.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM

Location: Town Hall Green & Gazebo

Admission: Free • Rain or Shine

Activities

Lawn Games

Pumpkin Decorating

Crafts with Trumbull Nature & Arts Center

Long Hill Fire Dept Truck Encounter

Photo Booth by Kait Snook Art & Design

Brewberry Café Pastry & Coffee Truck

Face Painting by Abrakadoodle

DJ Nick Luca

Come celebrate the season with neighbors and friends and enjoy a fun, relaxed day on the Green.