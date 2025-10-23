Fairfield, CT – The Enchanted Castle returns this October hosted by the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County. During this annual event, families travel through six rooms in Fairfield’s Burr Homestead, brought to life by storybook characters who skillfully narrate the tales of Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Jungle Book, and The Wizard of Oz. The Castle is designed for children 2-10 years of age but will be sure to excite the whole family!

The Enchanted Castle will be held October 22 – 24 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and October 25 – 26 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 1:30pm – 5 p.m. Please note that the Enchanted Castle will be closed on Saturday & Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15 per ticket. Kids 2 and under are free. The School of Rock Fairfield House Band will also have a special performance at the event on Saturday, October 25 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This year’s event is sponsored by Mona Payment Solutions, Distinct Technologies, Wegmans, Bearingstar Insurance, Triple Double Basketball, Pink Lady Goes Green, Bigelow Tea, Al’s Angels, Duchess, FWSIM, Sasco Cyber Ventures, Stew Leonard’s, Experience Fairfield, ConnectFairfield and Fairfield Moms.

This event is the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County’s largest fundraiser, with funds going to support literacy and neighborhood efforts within the greater Bridgeport community. Visit EnchantedCastle.org to learn more and purchase tickets.

The Enchanted Castle first opened in 1991 and was run for 22 years by the Ahlbin Auxiliary of Bridgeport Hospital. In 2019, the Auxiliary handed the event over to The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County. This will be the fifth time that the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County has hosted this fun-filled community event.

Unable to make it to the event, but still want to support the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County? Take advantage of Enchanted Dining at two local restaurants this week and weekend! Stop by Haven Hot Chicken (907 Post Road in Fairfield) on Wednesday, October 22 or Sunday, October 26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use code FJL15 online, in person or mention the Junior League to give back 15% of your purchase! On Saturday, October 25, stop by D.P. Dough (222 Post Road in Fairfield) from 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. and mention the Junior League when placing your order to give back 10% of your purchase.