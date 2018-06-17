Fairfield News: Resident Says Explosion Led To Structure Fire

FAIRFIELD (CT) – A quick response and aggressive fire attack by Fairfield Firefighters prevented further damage caused by a fire, which by the resident’s statements, was preceded by an explosion at a Half Mile Road single-family home today.

Within 11 minutes the first alarm assignment of 20 firefighters arrived on the scene, and they were faced with an extensive fire that had engulfed the rear of the 2100 square foot colonial home. Fire and smoke could be seen towering over the home from across the street by neighbors as the fire attempted to gain control of the interior.

LT Phil Higgins and Engine Company One stretched the first hose line to control the fire. The ladder company prepared for rooftop ventilation and utilized hand tools to access concealed burnings areas. Toxic and cancerous smoke was removed from the residence by the rescue company using powerful fans.

There were no occupant or firefighter injuries associated with this incident; the occupants were able to escape and notify Fairfield Emergency Communication Center in a timely fashion. Mutual-aid fire companies from Westport and Bridgeport responded for station coverage.

The monetary save from this fire is estimated to be approximately 350 thousand dollars. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir would like to remind all residents that “proper spacing of 10 feet from combustibles needs to be provided for grilling appliances, and please make sure that all propane connections are tight before use.”

Photo and video credit: Corey Gripp, Fairfield Fire Department. Fairfield Fire Department Press Release