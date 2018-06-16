Trumbull Police Lose Veteran Officer to Cancer

#Trumbull Police Officer, Raymond S. Hahn, died early Thursday morning, June 14, 2018, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Hahn, age 60, had served the police department in Trumbull for thirty-one (31) years, working the last twelve (12) years as a Communications Officer in the Dispatch Center. Earlier in his career, Hahn served as the department’s only canine handler at the time, from 1990 to 1995. In more recent years, Hahn worked in a ground support position with the department’s Dive Team, where he was still an active member. His personnel file includes numerous letters of thanks from residents, as well as commendations that he earned during his policing career, many with his K9 partner “Thunder.”

Of special note is the Life Saving Award from the CT Department of Public Safety that was awarded to Ray for an incident in December 2003. After responding to Route 8 for an overturned vehicle, Ray and an on-duty State Trooper rescued the entrapped driver from the crashed vehicle and provided Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) until medical assistance arrived. The driver survived the incident and made a full recovery.

Ray Hahn began his career with the police department in 1986, after working as an electrician with a Bridgeport firm for several years. Prior to that, he worked for a short period of time as an Assistant Chef in a local business, having graduated from the Culinary Arts program at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. [more] June 15, 2018 Page 2 Ray’s dedication to serving his community began in 1974 when he joined the Trumbull Center Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter. He served there for thirteen (13) years and attained the rank of Captain before being hired as a police officer. His volunteer career also included a three (3) year term with the Trumbull Emergency Medical Service starting in 1977, shortly after the service was founded.

Ray was known to his friends and colleagues as a kind and generous person, who was easy-going and personable. Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said, “The department has lost one of its most dedicated officers, who devoted himself to his family, friends, and this town. We will all truly miss him.” Ray was a lifelong resident of Trumbull, where he lived with his wife Justine. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road in Trumbull.