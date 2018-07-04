Middletown, CT. (July 4, 2018): Troopers are busy patrolling the highways and roads in Connecticut over this 2018 July 4 th holiday period.

This enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. on 7/3/18 and will run through 11:59 p.m. on 7/8/18.

Troopers are focusing on aggressive and reckless drivers, distracted drivers, speeders, seatbelt violations and intoxicated drivers. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols are also in place over the entire holiday period.

These stats cover the time period starting at 12:01a.m. on July 3, 2018 to 4:00 p.m. on July 4, 2018:

Total accidents: 103 with injury: 7 fatal: 0

DUI arrests: 12 Speeding citations: 293 Additional violation citations: 780 (to include: Unsafe Lane Change, Following Too Closely, Cellphone, Texting, etc.)

Seatbelt violations: 32

This news report is made possible by: