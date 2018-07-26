Westport News: Bridge Construction Scheduled

#Westport CT – Town officials have been notified by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) that during an inspection by the Bridge Safety Department several weeks ago, structural deficiencies were discovered both in the substructure and ornamental truss structure of the Cribari Bridge (CT Rte. 136 over the Saugatuck River, State Bridge # 0158-01349). ConnDOT has determined that immediate repairs are necessary to maintain the continued safety and stability of the existing bridge structure. ConnDOT intends to commence construction to repair the deficiencies on July 30, 2018, tentatively completing the work within 6 weeks, weather permitting. The contractor will work at night between the hours of 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM, Monday evenings through Friday mornings, closing the bridge, including the sidewalk, to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during that time period. Marine traffic requiring bridge openings may be limited during the work periods. The contractor will post appropriate detours around the bridge work. Residents, commuters, and mariners are encouraged to plan accordingly and/or seek alternate routes if necessary. ConnDOT continues to focus on the longer term future of the Cribari Bridge and is still conducting the Environmental Assessment and Environmental Impact Evaluation (EA/EIE) to determine the impacts of various design alternatives. As previously announced, the ConnDOT Project Advisory Committee associated with that EA/EIE will be meeting tonight in the Town Hall Auditorium at 6:30 pm.

