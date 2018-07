#Westport CT–The CT Challenge Bike Tour will be taking place tomorrow (7/28/18). Motorists should expect to see a large volume of bicyclists between 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on the following roads: Long Lots Road, North Avenue, and North Avenue extension. Motorists traveling through these areas should expect delays and possibly brief road closures.

The police department asks that motorists use extra caution when driving through the affected roads.

