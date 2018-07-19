Westport News: Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges

On 07/15/18 at approximately 9:30am, an officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Long Lots Road. The vehicle traveled straight through the intersection with Hyde Lane, without stopping for the stop sign located there. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Long Lots Road and the operator identified herself as Nell Gibbon of Fairfield, CT. Gibbon was unable to provide a registration for the vehicle or an operator’s license. A check of each revealed the registration was expired and Gibbon’s operator’s license was suspended. Because she had no identification and no documentation with her name on it, Gibbon was taken into custody and transported to headquarters where she was later positively identified as Nell Gibbon. Gibbon was charged with 14-215 Illegal Operation of Motor Vehicle Under Suspension, 14-301 Stop Sign Violation, 14-12(a) Failure to Renew Registration and 14-213b Insurance Coverage Fails Minimum Requirements. She was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 07/27/18.

(Westport Police Press Release)

