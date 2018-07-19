Westport News: Gas Pump Struck

#Westport CT–On 07/14/18 at approximately 10:15pm, officers were dispatched to a local gas station on a report of a vehicle that had struck the gas pumps. The vehicle was observed losing control after entering the lot and striking a trash can and gas pump. One of the pumps sustained minor damage, which was found not to be hazardous by the Westport Fire Department. The operator was identified as Heather Bower of Wilton, CT. In speaking with Bower, officers detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. Bower was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she failed. She was taken into custody and transported to headquarters where a breath test found her to be above the legal limit. Bower was charged with 14-227a Operating Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol. She was released after posting $500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 07/24/18.

