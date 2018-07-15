Westport Cops Need Your Help

#Westport CT– The Westport Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the man pictured below in connection with a larceny investigation. On July 3, 2018 at approximately 5:15pm, the male pictured below entered a Westport retailer. While inside the business, the suspect stole twelve pairs of eyeglass frames by concealing them in the pockets of his pants. Shortly after the suspect left the business, employees noticed the missing frames and contacted the Westport Police Department.