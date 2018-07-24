Bridgeport News: Multiple Calls Involving A BMW & Gunshot Victims

None of the statements in this post has been confirmed by any authorities. There was a series of events that may or may not be connected. I’m sure we won’t hear any official statements until morning at the earliest.

Around 11pm police were in pursuit of a BMW on Boston Avenue on Dover Street. The pursuit continued down Boston Avenue turning on to Palisades Avenue. The BMW spun around into Bullard Haven’s parking lot, then into Fireside Apartment’s parking lot when it collided head-on with the police car. The officer was not injured. The BMW got away.

A short time later there was a call from Bridgeport Hospital that they had a gunshot victim or someone claiming they were shot. Police were unable to locate this victim. There was also a report of a crash between a silver Nissan and a BMW on Seaview Avenue near Williston Avenue. Multiple witnesses said the driver of the BMW got out and said he had a gunshot victim in the passenger seat and fled the accident scene. Police were unsure if he just said that to flee the accident but officers were aware of the call of a gunshot victim supposedly at the hospital. A gunshot victim did show up at Bridgeport Hospital almost an hour later around 11:45pm.