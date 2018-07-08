Grant to Help Bridgeport Residents Transition from Incarceration into Employment

Bridgeport, Connecticut, July 5, 2018 – The U.S. Department of Labor announced an $82.5 million investment to help Americans exit incarceration and integrate into the workforce. Helping individuals successfully transition from incarceration into family-sustaining jobs will reduce crime and recidivism, lift families out of poverty, and promote America’s economic growth.

The WorkPlace is one of 41 awardees selected from across the country to implement comprehensive reentry programing to help Bridgeport residents increase their chances of achieving gainful employment. The program called the Reentry American Job Center will provide will provide assessments, intensive case management, support to complete a GED, credential-bearing training and job readiness training. Helping individuals successfully transition from incarceration into family-sustaining jobs will reduce crime and recidivism, lift families out of poverty, and promote economic growth.

“This federal funding will provide support and life-changing opportunities for formerly incarcerated residents in Bridgeport looking to reenter the workforce and get back on track,” said Senators Blumenthal and Murphy. “This award is a testament to The Workplace’s tireless dedication to building stronger, more resilient communities through giving people the tools they need for gainful employment and success.”

Over the next 3 years, the Reentry American Job Center will serve nearly 200 young adults, living in the city of Bridgeport. The program is based on the holistic model of the local American Job Centers, built on multi-agency collaboration to provide access to additional reentry services and increase the chances for a successful reentry.

“Our collaborative effort with community partners, regional business leaders and government officials, allows us tofoster workforce training innovations for populations that have not traditionally been considered,” said Joseph Carbone, President and CEO, The WorkPlace. “We firmly believe that our approach to meeting the needs of residents transitioning from incarceration will increase employment and retention. We are exceptionally grateful to the delegation for their support which has resulted in this great opportunity.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said, “The WorkPlace being awarded this grant is great news for our community and re-entering citizens. Residents looking to turn their lives in a positive direction will benefit from this additional support and programming to become productive members in our society. I am equally excited to see the positive impact that these funds will produce to reduce recidivism while improving our economic growth and workforce.”

For more information about the grant awarded to The WorkPlace visit www.workplace.org.

