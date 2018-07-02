Norwalk News: Cops Need Your Help

#Norwalk Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects of an armed robbery. On June 13, 2018 at 7:36pm, two male suspects committed an armed robbery near building 5 of Carlton Court, an apartment complex located at 133 Monterey Place. One male was in possession of a handgun and the other had a taser. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone from the victims before fleeing in a black Toyota Camry bearing New York plate T610283C, which was being driven by a third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Downer at 203-854-3182. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)