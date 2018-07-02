Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Car Theft Suspect

Norwalk Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the pictured car
theft suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Podgorski at 203-
854-3192. Anonymous tips can always be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by

the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

 

