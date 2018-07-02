Norwalk Police Swears In New Deputy Chief

#Norwalk CT–The Norwalk Department of Police Service held a promotional ceremony for newly appointed Deputy Chief James Walsh on Thursday June 28, 2018. Deputy Chief Walsh started his career with the Norwalk Department of Police Service on July 7, 1988. He has had several assignments over his career to include the Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Community Police Unit, Statewide Narcotics Task Force, Special Services Division, Detective Bureau, Honor Guard and Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team. Deputy Chief Walsh was named the Norwalk Department of Police Service Officer of the Year in 2005 and 2012 and received numerous commendations and awards throughout his career. Deputy Chief Walsh holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Sacred Heart University and resides in Norwalk with his wife and children.