Norwalk Police Need Your Help

#Norwalk CT–On June 20, 2018, at 2:20 am a vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot of 7 Winfield Street. The suspect appeared to be wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes, a

white shirt with black markings on the sleeve and white ball cap. Anyone that can identify the individual or that has any information about the crime is asked to contact Acting Detective Haddy at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can always be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed bythe message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)