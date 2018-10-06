Bridgeport CT–Serious Crash

#Bridgeport CT–At approximately 10:18 pm Saturday night, Bridgeport Police Officers responded to a serious three-car motor vehicle accident on Railroad Avenue at its intersection with Myrtle Avenue. The Bridgeport Fire Department extricated 5 occupants from one of the vehicles. A total of 11 occupants from the three vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Railroad Avenue was re-opened for the normal flow of traffic at 1:30 am after the police accident team investigated.