#Bridgeport CT–Serious Crash

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

#Bridgeport CT–At approximately 10:18 pm Saturday night,  Bridgeport Police Officers responded to a serious three-car motor vehicle accident on Railroad Avenue at its intersection with Myrtle Avenue.  The Bridgeport Fire Department extricated 5 occupants from one of the vehicles.  A total of 11 occupants from the three vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Railroad Avenue was re-opened for the normal flow of traffic at 1:30 am after the police accident team investigated.

 

 

 

